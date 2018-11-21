Appeal: Collision Involving Police Vehicle, Roseville Road, Leeds

Thursday 21 November 2018

Shortly after noon today (21/11) an unmarked police armed response vehicle was involved in a road traffic collision in Roseville Road, Leeds.

The collision involved the police vehicle, a parked car, another car in motion, and a pedestrian.

The 71-year-old woman received serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

It is not believed her injuries are life threatening.

Another pedestrian who was present avoided the police vehicle and walked away from the scene.

Officers are carrying out enquiries to trace him as a significant witness to the incident.

He was described as a white, aged in his late forties or early fifties and was wearing a brown fur deerstalker hat, a black jacket with grey piping on the zips, light blue jeans and beige shoes. He was carrying a white carrier bag.

Officers are appealing for that person to contact them via 101 quoting log number 661 of November 21, or anyone that has information that could assist in identifying them.

A scene and road closure is currently in place in Roseville Road, but the road is due to reopen shortly

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to the involvement of a police vehicle and West Yorkshire Police is assisting their investigation.