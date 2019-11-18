Appeal For Information After Two Injured in Serious Road Traffic Collision in Bradford

Monday 18 November, 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Canterbury, Bradford on Saturday 16 November.

The collision happened at around 5.15pm on Dawnay Road with the junction with Nene Street. It was involving a red Honda motorbike and a black Skoda Octavia taxi.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 30s, and his pillion passenger, an 18-year-old man, were both seriously injured in the collision.

The 18-year-old man remains in hospital.

Officers in the Roads Policing Unit would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who witnessed either vehicle driving in the area at the time to contact police.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage or CCTV of the collision.

Anyone with information should contact RPU via the West Yorkshire Police online chat service or by calling 101, quoting log 1306 of 16/11.