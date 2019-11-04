Appeal: Shooting Incident, Huddersfield Rd, Liversedge

Monday 4th November 2019,

Police are investigating a shooting incident which occurred at 7:10pm this evening (04/11) on Huddersfield Road in Liversedge.

Two men aged 27 and 22 received gun-shot wounds and have been taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

It is believed the suspects made away in a small dark coloured vehicle and enquiries are currently ongoing to trace the occupants.

The road at its junction with Lumb Lane has been closed while officers investigate the full circumstances of the incident.

Officers are also conducting high visibility patrols in the vicinity to offer reassurance and support to the local community.

Any witnesses or anyone with information as to those responsible are asked to contact the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, you can use the live-chat facility available via the Force website.

Likewise, if anyone has dash-cam footage or CCTV capturing this incident, please get in touch immediately.