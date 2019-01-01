Appeal to Trace Stolen First World War Service Medals

Police are appealing for anyone offered First World War medals for sale to get in contact.

The two medals – gold victory medals inscribed with the recipient’s name – Guardsman Mitchell - around the edge were taken during a burglary on Stafford Avenue, Halifax.

A photo of medals similar to those taken is above.

The burglary happened between Saturday 26 October and Monday 28 October. The medals were taken along with other property including electrical items.

DC Craig Pearson of Calderdale CID, said:

“These medals hold great sentimental value and mark Guardsman Mitchell’s service to his country and it is important they are recovered.

“I would appeal to anyone offered the medals for sale or who witnessed the incident to get in contact.”

Call police on 101 quoting crime reference 13190559382

***

2 men aged 36 and 35 and a woman aged 44 have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and released under investigation.