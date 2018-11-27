Coroner's Appeal: Byron Kay, Wakefield

Tuesday 27 November 2018

Coroners are appealing for any relatives of Byron Kay to come forward.

Mr Kay, 43, died at Kirkhamgate, Wakefield on 17 October but he had only been in the city for a short time.

He was also known to have links to the Bradford and Cleckheaton areas.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained. Two men aged 43 and 40 years old were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. They have since been released under investigation

Any relatives or Mr Kay are asked to contact Coroners Officer Debbie Howarth on 01924 292301.