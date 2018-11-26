Police and Partners Apply Seasonal Squeeze On Thieves, Wakefield

Monday 26 November 2018

Wakefield retailers are aiming to apply a seasonal shutdown on festive thieves after implementing a new Police backed scheme to ban them from stores.

Officers at Wakefield City And North West NPT have welcomed the launch of a new Shopwatch initiative covering a number of businesses across Wakefield as part of continuing work which has delivered a recent 40 per cent fall in shoplifting offences.

The radio based scheme, which has now launched, links a number of city centre based businesses together with Wakefield Central based officers, allowing them to share information about known thieves seen operating.

It also allows police to pass information to store security about potential suspects and links all partners to Wakefield Council CCTV.

Retailers who have signed up to the scene have also agreed to put in place a new banning procedure which bans offenders convicted of shoplifting for 12 months from the store.

Any subsequent breach of these bans is then added to the crime the offender was charged with, potentially resulting in a more severe sentence for them at court.

The implementation of the scheme has been part of a range of measures officers have been working on to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour in the city centre over the course of the year.

New retail crime figures for Wakefield recorded that shoplifting offences for October to November in Wakefield city centre were 41 per cent lower than those in the same period for 2018

Officers from the Wakefield City And North West NPT area continue to collaborate closely with partners in Wakefield BID and Wakefield council to address issues such as street drinking.

Inspector Helen Brear of Wakefield City And North West NPT, said: “We have been speaking with retailers since the early part of 2018 to see what we could do to better support them, and are really pleased to now be implementing this Shopwatch scheme.

“Shopwatch schemes can have a real effect in helping stores protect themselves against thieves and in providing intelligence to us about shoplifters operating.

“Retailer’s interest in the relaunched scheme has been very positive so far, and that has allowed us to bring the new watch into being just ahead of the busy Christmas shopping season.

“Initiatives such as the new 12 month banning procedure for suspects from stores will also helpfully provide a welcome extra deterrent factor.”

She added: “I would encourage any Wakefield businesses who are not part of the new Shopwatch to contact the Wakefield City Centre NPT on [email protected]