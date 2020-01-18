UPDATE Victim Named As Murder Investigation Continues, Linthwaite, Kirklees

UPDATE

Saturday, 18 January, 2020

Police investigating the murder of a 53-year-old man in Linthwaite near Huddersfield have formally named the victim as Robert Wilson from Birstall.

Mr Wilson’s family have released the following statement:

"Robert was a loving and committed husband and father. As well as being loved and respected by work colleagues and friends. He leaves behind a devastated wife, Elaine, and two step children, Jack and Ella. The family would like to request privacy and respect during this difficult time"

Warrants of further detention have been granted for two males, aged 18 and 15, and they remain in custody at this time.

Two other males, aged 18 and 17, and a 17-year-old girl have all been released from custody facing no further action.

A post mortem is being conducted today to determine a cause of death for Mr Wilson, whose family are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 39-year-old man continues to be treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Ridley of West Yorkshire Police, said: “A wide range of police enquiries remain ongoing into this extremely serious offence and we continue to hold two males in custody today.

“We will maintain increased police patrols in the Linthwaite area over the weekend to reassure residents as our enquiries continue. We continue to appeal for witnesses and CCTV and I again want to thank everyone who has come forwards with information to assist the investigation so far.”

Friday 17 January, 18:00

Police are continuing to hold five persons in custody on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in connection with an attack in Huddersfield.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate and appeal for information regarding the offence which took place at about 11.45pm on Thursday January 16 outside a business on Manchester Road in Linthwaite.

Four males aged 18, 18, 17, and 15 and a teenage girl aged 17 all remain in custody for questioning after being arrested in the aftermath of the assault

The incident took place at about 11.45pm after the victims were assaulted outside the Thornton Ross business premises.

A 53-year-old man died as a result of injuries sustained at the scene. A post mortem will be conducted tomorrow to determine a cause of death.

A 39-year-old man suffered a serious injury, which is not believed to be life threatening and continues to be treated in hospital.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Ridley of West Yorkshire Police, said: “Detectives are continuing a number of enquiries into this extremely serious offence and we fully appreciate the concern it has and will continue to cause locally in Linthwaite and in nearby communities.

“We continue to hold four males and a female in custody and are also still conducting enquiries outside the Thornton Ross premises on Manchester Road.

“A full post mortem will be conducted to determine a cause of death for the victim and specialist officers are offering support to his family and to the other injured man involved.

“Our increased patrols will continue in the area and we continue to appeal for information.”

Anyone who has information can contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing police crime number 13200028683.

Information can also be given in confidence to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

A STATEMENT FROM THORNTON ROSS

Thornton & Ross (T&R) is shocked and saddened by the events that occurred within our grounds late last night. Our immediate thoughts are with the families and colleagues affected by this tragic incident. T&R is working to support West Yorkshire police as they conduct the murder Investigation to ascertain the full circumstances of the incident.

Friday 17 January 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses following the launch of a murder investigation after two men were attacked in Huddersfield.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place at about 11.45pm on Thursday January 16 outside a business on Manchester Road in Linthwaite.

Officers were called to the location to a report that two men had been attacked outside the premises by several persons.

A 53-year-old man suffered fatal injuries at the scene and a 39-year-old man suffered a serious injury. He is currently being treated in hospital.

Four males and a female have been arrested on suspicion of murder and of attempted murder in connection with the incident and remain in police custody for questioning.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Ridley of West Yorkshire Police, said: “This has clearly been an extremely serious incident and the investigation is in its early stages to determine exactly what has taken place. “We have arrested five people in connection with the attacks on both men and they remain in custody for questioning.

“I wish to thank witnesses who have come forwards so far and I would appeal to anyone who has information or footage showing the incident or persons behaving suspiciously on the road just prior to it taking place to contact us.

“Increased patrols are being conducted in the area by local neighbourhood policing team officers and I want to reassure residents that a full range of resources has been deployed to investigate what has taken place.”

Anyone who has information can contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing police crime number 13200028683.

Information can also be given in confidence to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.